Breaking the Ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Break the ice with Vegas Golden Knights forward William Carrier! He joins KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen to discuss his love of fishing and his most embarrassing moments.

WATCH HERE:

Tina Nguyen: Will, going into your sixth year in Las Vegas. You've been with this organization from the very beginning. What does it mean to be an OG on this squad?

William Carrier: It does feel special, but it's just another year away. Time to get back to where we were in the year before last. That was a little tougher for us.

Tina: So last year was a career-high for you, you know, how do you put into words what the season was like for you personally?

Will: It's no different from the role I’ve had the last couple of years. Obviously, a lot of injuries last year, so I got a lot more ice time, more time to play and showed some offense out there.

Tina: What’s it like to play inside T-Mobile Arena?

Will: Everyone wants to play at T-Mobile Arena. It's great to see fans outside the rink. You play Chicago or Montreal and you can see they’re half of the jerseys in the stands. Having our fans behind us screaming louder than others, it's great. It just puts energy into every game.

Tina: The last couple of questions for you. We're doing something here called “Breaking the Ice.” Most Embarrassing Moment?

Will: The first year, we had our first team dinner. I didn’t know that it was just the boys involved, so I got my wife to come. And, well, all the boys were there.

Tina: No one else brought their spouse?

Will: No, it was just me. And it was actually Bill was talking and like George would actually be like me bringing my girlfriends to, like, a video meeting before a game. It was it was the same thing. It was the most embarrassing moment of my life. And she she knows it. She disappeared on in a hurry. She's sat down for, like, 25 seconds. Margie came over, is like, hey, man, like, no girls. And, like, it's a team meeting.

Tina: What’s your worst habit?

Will: Worst habit? Oh.

Tina: What would your wife say is your worst?

Will: That's what I was trying to think of. Whenever I go fishing, I tell her a time. I'm never there, not even close there. I'll be home at five or I could be like the next day.

Tina: Biggest fish you ever caught?

Will: Oh, we catch a bunch. Like sharks, like Vegas. There are bull sharks in Florida, I guess.

Tina: Far more than fishing.

Will: Yeah, yeah. Oh, yeah. We got Alaska every year, and, like, San Diego to fish and like, yeah, everyone knows that's what we're talking about fishing in that.

Tina: They go there so they don't find you in Vegas. You're fishing.

Will: I literally showed up two days ago and I was fishing all weekend with the buddies back. All it's like the best time to fish is, like, fall fishing. So you guys know it. I show up the day before town.