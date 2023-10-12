Breaking the Ice with Tina Nguyen: VGK Goaltender Adin Hill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Where does Adin Hill get his quiet confidence? And what Vegas restaurant could you most likely find him at?

I found out as we "break the ice!"

TINA NGUYEN: Let's talk about the Stanley Cup parade. Have you figured out what to do with your hands yet? What does it mean to bring the city its first Stanley Cup?

VGK Goaltender Adin Hill 'breaks the ice' with KTNV sports reporter Tina Nguyen

ADIN HILL: It's pretty wild. I don't. I like. I don't know what to do with my hands right now. I was debating with my sister, who was also on the parade. I was going to go with the Talladega Nights quote. I didn't know which one to do. So I chose that one kind of last second, and I laughed it off. It was fun.

Adin Hill: "I don't know what to do with my hands right now." 😂



NGUYEN: What does it mean to have played such a pivotal role in helping this franchise lift its first Stanley Cup?

HILL: It's awesome. This city, like since I first got here, the city of Vegas, is just kind of all over the team. You go to the supermarket. You see 20 people wearing Vegas Golden Knights stuff. So it's pretty cool the way the town embraces the team. And to get the first championship here in Vegas is pretty awesome.

NGUYEN: That series against the Oilers, when LB went down in Game three, you had to step in, and what was really going through your mind?

HILL: Nervous for sure, but you always are as a goal, and I feel like I always get a little bit of butterflies before games, but it's just I feel like you need that as an athlete. It means that you care. You don't really have time to think about much.

NGUYEN: Where do you get this quiet confidence from?

HILL: I've always been that way. I've always been kind of confident in myself and just kind of, in a way, a little quiet about it. But I like big moments. I like big games. I like playing for something.

NGUYEN: Looking ahead at this season, the contract is done. So how do you approach this year, especially with some competition now with Logan Thompson?

HILL: Me and LT have a good relationship, so, you know, every day in practice, we'll be pushing each other to be our best. And then outside of that, on the team goal, you know, we got a target on our backs, right? So we were first last year. Everybody's going to be gunning for us.

NGUYEN: We're doing something here called Breaking the Ice. What about your favorite Vegas restaurant?

HILL: Carbone.

NGUYEN: Pickleball or soccer?

HILL: I mean, if I'm watching, definitely soccer. Pickleball is fun. I enjoy it.

NGUYEN: Hidden talent?

HILL: I mean, it's pretty common for goalies, but I can juggle.

