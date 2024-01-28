Barbashev, Cotter can't lift Golden Knights past Red Wings in 5-2 loss in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored his 200th and 201st career goals to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Saturday night.

Larkin extended his points streak to 11 games and pushed his team-leading goals total to 22. Detroit is 9-2-1 its last 12 games.

Jake Walman, Joe Veleno and Andrew Copp also scored, and Alex Lyon, who had his third career shutout Thursday night against Philadelphia, stopped 28 shots. Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond each added a pair of assists.

Ivan Barbashev and Paul Cotter scored for the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights, who had gone 5-0-1 in their previous six games. Alec Martinez assisted on both goals, and Logan Thompson made 24 saves.

On the eve of the NFC Championship game, Detroit fans frequently chanted the name of Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

The Red Wings led 3-2 after the first period. Larkin scored his milestone goal at 5:04 from the slot, beating Thompson on the glove side.

Walman scored on a slap shot it make it 2-0. Barbashev answered by whacking a rebound through Lyon's legs for his 13th goal.

Cotter tied it by redirecting Martinez's shot from the point. Detroit regained the lead on Veleno's power-play goal, which bounced off defenseman Nicolas Hague and trickled past Thompson.

Copp gave the Red Wings a 4-2 lead with 8:13 remaining in the game. Copp received a pass from Michael Rasmussen and lifted the puck over Thompson's right shoulder.

Larkin scored his second goal into a empty net with 1:30 left.

Up next, the Vegas Golden Knights host the Edmonton Oilers at home on Tuesday, Feb. 6.