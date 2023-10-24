Alex Pietrangelo ruled out for Golden Knights' game against Philadelphia Flyers

LAS. VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are getting ready to take on the Philadelphia Flyers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night.

However, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, the team will still be without defenceman Alex Pietrangelo.

"He's not in but it's great to see him progressing. He's in with the group, which means he's back in the contact part of things," Cassidy said. "Not tonight. So hopefully, Friday's an opportunity for him but I'll give you an idea on Thursday and see how that goes."

Pietrangelo has been out of the lineup since taking a puck to the head during the Oct. 12 game against the San Jose Sharks.

Jeff Chiu/AP Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo reacts after being hit by the puck on the face, while San Jose Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen reaches for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

The Vegas Golden Knights are going into Tuesday night's battle with a perfect 6-0 record, which is a new record for the best winning streak for a defending Stanley Cup champion team. While it's a good way to start the season, Cassidy said it's "not a way to survive every game."

"That's my message, a little bit, now. Let's not fall in love with our win streak," Cassidy said. "Let's get back to building our game and the results will take care of itself."

The win streak is not on the minds of players like Marchessault.

"It's just a normal night. For us, it's business as usual. In every situation, you have positive and constructive. I think there are things we can do better as a team, me personally as well," said Jonathan Marchessault. "I'm just happy to be back home and we have a bit of a homestand here so it should be fun to play."

For William Carrier, he's expecting it to be a tough game.

"We have a target on our back from winning the cup so every team that shows up here knows they have to bring their A game," said William Carrier. "I think the first 10 minutes are going to be really big. They're going to come out hitting, being physical so we just have to push back on that."

Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. You can watch tonight's game on ESPN.