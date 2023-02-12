Adin Hill ready to take starting role after injury to Logan Thompson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Injury bug has crept up on the Golden Knights yet again.

All-Star goalie Logan Thompson had to be helped off the Ice after suffering a lower-body injury during Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild.

VGK goalie Adin Hill finished the game and says even when he was trying to get focused, seeing his teammate go down was hard to watch.

"You see how I see Logan grab his leg there... it's scary," Thompson said. "You're kind of trying to just distance yourself from the emotional side of feeling bad for him and also knowing you had a job to do."

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy says Thompson will be week-to-week and expects him to return at some point this season. The Golden Knights will now look to Hill to take over as the starter and have called up Laurent Brossoit from the Silver Knights

Cassidy tells KTNV he is "feeling optimistic" about the Hill and Brossoit duo.

"The good news is Hilly has been playing well, so we're not throwing a guy out there that's lacking confidence, and LB has been an NHL goalie, so we're not pulling up some kid that's never played," Cassidy said. "That's that glass-half-full kind of answer to that."

Hill has played 20 games with a record of 11-5-1. He says he understands the expectations he faces, and he's ready for it.

"It's very exciting," Hill said. "I mean I've never been in this spot in my career— as backup, starting, whatever — where I've been on a playoff picture team. So yeah, it's exciting. I'm hoping we can make it and can go on a long run, trying to raise that cup."

The Golden Knights' game against the Anaheim Ducks is set for noon tomorrow.