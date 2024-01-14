Golden Knights star Jack Eichel to miss time with undisclosed injury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will miss an undetermined amount of time after suffering an injury in Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins.

The Golden Knights, who have lost seven of 10, host the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Eichel — who became the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck on Nov. 12, 2021 — left Thursday night’s game in the second period, returned to score a goal in the third period, and assisted on the game-winner in overtime.

The team did not disclose what type of injury Eichel had. He leads the team with 44 points.

“The latest update I got today is he’ll miss a little bit of time,” coach Bruce Cassidy said Saturday after morning skate at the team facility. “But I don’t know how much time.”

Cassidy said there was an evaluation after the game, but he returned to the facility Friday morning with “a little bit of soreness.”

“The medical team and he decided to get a few more tests, so that’s where we’re at right now,” Cassidy said. “Obviously, that's not good news for us or Jack, but we’ll see how it plays out. But he’s certainly not available tonight.”

The Golden Knights were already missing center William Karlsson, who is week to week.

“We need guys to step up when anybody gets hurt,” Cassidy added. “I’m just going to stay in the moment, and tonight we’ll find out. ... When you take any team’s two of the top three (centers) out, it’s going to affect your group.”

Byron Froese was recalled from the American Hockey League affiliate in nearby Henderson and is expected to be in the lineup tonight.