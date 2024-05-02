Golden Knights fall to Stars 3-2 in Game 5, trail Dallas 3-2 on the series

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights were back in Dallas to face the Stars in Game 5 with the 1st round series tied 2-2. Game 6 will be played Friday night in Vegas while a Game 7, if necessary, will be played in Dallas on Sunday.

Adin Hill draws his first start in-net this postseason, relieving Logan Thompson. Ben Hutton and Pavel Dorofeyev make their playoff debuts for VGK. The Knights look to bounce back, dropping Game 3 and Game 4 at home after taking this series' first two games in Dallas.

In the 1st period, VGK started the scoring with a Mark Stone power play goal off a deflection 4 minutes into the game. Vegas' lead wouldn't last long. Dallas answered when Evgenii Dadonov scored one minute of game time later. Dallas continued to punch back with a Matt Duchene goal just after the 8-minute mark to take a 2-1 lead.

Later in the first frame, William Carrier went behind the net to complete a wrap-around goal and let Vegas knot things up at 2. Vegas would hit the first intermission with a 2-2 score after a busy offensive opening frame.

Both teams would struggle to find the net through the 2nd until Alex Pietrangelo was sent to the penalty box on a 2-minute minor that was initially ruled as a 5-minute major. The Stars took advantage with a Jason Robertson goal to give Dallas a 3-2 lead hitting the second intermission.

Scoring chances continued to stay dry for the Knights in a scoreless 3rd period, Vegas being shut out for two periods as the Stars win 3-2.