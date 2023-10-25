Golden Knights bring youth hockey to former Fiesta Rancho, Texas Station site

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new partnership aims to bring hockey to more youth in the Las Vegas Valley as part of the redevelopment of the former Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station sites in North Las Vegas.

Agora Realty and Management, which owns the 73-acre site where the two hotel casinos once stood, is partnering with the Vegas Golden Knights on the project.

"We are grateful for your commitment to foster growth and recreation opportunities for our culturally diverse community," said City of North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown.

​"This project is for the community to see this outdoor plaza as if it's an extension to everyone's backyard… and there's going to be community ownership to this public plaza," said ​Cary Lefton, Agora CEO:.

The Golden Knights will manage an existing ice arena at the site as part of their continued effort to support youth hockey in Southern Nevada.

The entire site is being developed into mixed-use shopping, entertainment, commercial and residential amenities, Agora announced previously. At an event announcing the partnership on Wednesday, project leaders said the development will "have the feel of an Olympic Village."

​"Our project is going to have of an Olympic village where young athletes can remain on campus and can experience what it's like to compete as if they were world-class Olympians," said Lefton.

The Vegas Golden Knights will begin programming on Nov. 20 with youth hockey opportunities including Learn to Skate and the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights travel program.

Meantime, residents say they are excited about the new development going up in the area.

" There's not really much over there so I think that it will be more of a convenient spot," said Takeyah Harris.

"It needs a lot more. I think it's a good start and I love it. I love the idea. I think that will be really, really good for the community," said Deander Williams.

