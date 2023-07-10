Developer proposes retail, housing complex at former Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho sites

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A real estate developer is proposing a shopping, entertainment and residential housing complex at the site in North Las Vegas where the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos once stood.

This week, the North Las Vegas Planning Commission will consider a proposal to re-zone both sites.

Agora Realty and Management submitted a request to the commission to re-zone the property in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Rancho Drive from resort-commercial to a residential mixed-use classification.

According to documents submitted to the City, Agora Realty wants to develop the property in phases, including residential and commercial sites.

For the commercial component, to be constructed on the northwest side of the property, the real estate developer is seeking approval for "a mix of experiential commercial, recreation, hotel, retail, restaurant, and multifamily uses."

Agora Realty and Management Renderings from documents filed with the North Las Vegas Planning Commission show the proposed development of the properties where the Texas Station and Fiesta Rancho casinos once stood.

In documents, the commercial development is referred to as North Las Vegas Sports Village. It centers around an open-air "Champions Plaza" surrounded by retail shops, restaurants, and a proposed ice rink.

The company is seeking permission for a slew of amenities to be constructed on the commercial end of the property, including the ice skating rink, a sports field, "outdoor entertainment," a convenience store, a car wash, a child care center and a vocational school.

The development, once complete, is expected to include up to 100,000 square feet of professional office space, a 100,000-square-foot ice rink and 450,000 square feet of other commercial and restaurant space.

As part of its plan, Agora is also seeking permission for a 150-room hotel, a gaming license, and at least three beer and wine licenses and three liquor licenses for the property.

The development is estimated to employ 925 people, according to planning documents.

Agora Realty is also proposing the construction of a "vibrant mix of residential housing options for the community" on the southeast corner of the site, which the company says would include up to 665 housing units.

The residential area of the property would be constructed with "strong pedestrian connections to the adjacent commercial component," the developer noted in planning documents.

Agora Realty has another major development project in the works in North Las Vegas: a downtown revitalization effort along Lake Mead and Las Vegas boulevards that is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

The North Las Vegas Planning Commission will hear Agora Realty and Management's re-zoning request during its Wednesday, July 12 meeting, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the North Las Vegas City Council Chambers.