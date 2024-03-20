Ashali Vise reflects on past three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're a Vegas Golden Knights fan, then you'll know rinkside reporter Ashali Vise.

The Dallas, Texas native is in her third season with the team and she logs 82 games in one season, which is spread out over seven month.

"So that is a lot of games. It's a lot of late nights," Vise told Channel 13. "Something a lot of people don't know is when the team is on the road, as soon as they finish the game, they fly directly to the next city. So you might be getting into the hotel at 3 a.m. and then going to practice the next morning. [It's] a lot of work, a little sleep, and all completely worth it."

Vise said she's living out a dream, especially when the team won its first-ever Stanley Cup in 2023. Vise and I co-hosted the five-hour Stanley Cup Championship Parade, which we broadcast on Channel 13, live from T-Mobile Arena.

"I couldn't have asked for a better partner during the Stanley Cup parade," I told her. "We had a good time."

"The rest of the city probably had an even better time," Vise said. "We saw the players, had a great time. That's for sure. That was a great parade."

Vise said the loyal fan base is something that fuels her to do her best every night.

"There's not a bigger team sport than hockey. So to have a front row seat to the joy that it brought the players, to be able to help share the stories with the fan base, such a passionate fan base here in Vegas, genuinely meant the world."

Vise's life outside of the hockey arena is about to change. She recently became engaged and wedding bells will be ringing soon.

"I know you're engaged. So you want to probably be a mom one day. Can you see taking your kids on the road," I asked her.

"I look forward to the opportunity to continue showing [them] yeah. You can do it. You can work as much as you want. You can be whatever you want to be and you can still be an incredible mother as well," Vise said. "I'm really, really excited for when that point in my life comes in. I want any young girl who's watching now to know that they can do whatever they want to do. I want to be able to set that example for my children as well."