Golden Groceries to distribute food assistance to Las Vegas seniors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local food assistance program will be continuing its initiative to feed seniors in the Las Vegas area.

Golden Groceries will be back on Friday offering "a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, bread, and shelf-stable goods tailored to meet the nutritional needs of seniors," a spokesperson shared. According to their spokesperson, each event "serves an average of 200 seniors."

Who can attend?

All seniors (age 60 or over) with a valid ID or Oasis card from Three Square are welcome to receive supplies.

When and where will it take place?

Golden Groceries will host this event at their new office at East Valley Family Services, located at 3930 East Patrick Lane.

It will take place on Friday, October 3 at 7:30 a.m. until supplies are gone.

According to organizers, events of a similar nature occur every first Friday of each month.