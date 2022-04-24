Watch
Local News

Actions

'Golden Girls' shows little age at inaugural fan convention

Golden Girls Convention
Terry Tang/AP
Drag queen performers dressed as characters from "The Golden Girls" pose for a photo at the Navy Pier in Chicago, Friday, April 22, 2022. Golden-Con, which lasts thru Sunday, is giving those who adored the NBC sitcom a chance to mingle, see panels and buy merchandise. The show, which ran from 1985-1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty and Betty White—who died at age 99 in December. (AP Photo/Terry Tang)
Golden Girls Convention
Posted at 5:16 PM, Apr 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-23 20:16:52-04

TV shows about sci-fi or comic book fare usually inspire fan conventions — not a sitcom about four women of a certain age living together in Florida. But more than 2,000 “The Golden Girls” fans are converging this weekend for Golden-Con in Chicago.

The three-day event, which started Friday, gives people a chance to mingle, watch panels and buy merch revolving around the NBC sitcom.

The show, which ran from 1985 to 1992, starred Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Estelle Getty, and Betty White — who died at age 99 in December. It was revered for showing their characters deal with issues later in life like ageism, sex, and LGBTQ rights.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH