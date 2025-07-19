Give blood, get movie tickets: American Red Cross of Southern Nevada's thank-you to donors

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Looking for a way to give back to your community (and see a movie)?

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is giving blood donors a Fandango movie ticket to thank them for contributing their blood supply now until July 31.

Red Cross Nevada Utah Region

Why donate?

Becoming a blood donor doesn't just help you score a free movie ticket.

Rachel Flanigan, the executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada chapter, said that "donating blood is one of the simplest ways to make a profound impact on the community."

Red Cross Utah Nevada Region

These donations, according to Flanigan, help provide patients and hospitals with needed resources to surgeries, treatments, and emergencies.

"It's a small act of kindness that strengthens the entire community," Flanigan shared.

What blood types are accepted?

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada said all blood types are welcome to donate, but placed an emphasis on the need for type O, which they said is the most commonly used blood type in transfusions.

Red Cross Utah Nevada Region

How do I schedule an appointment?

Appointments can be made the following three ways:



App: Red Cross Blood Donor

Red Cross Blood Donor Website: redcross.org/GiveBlood

redcross.org/GiveBlood Phone: 1-800-733-2767

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada said that movie tickets will be distributed via email to donors, and that tickets will be given out to participants who donate now until the end of July.

You can get more information by visiting their website here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/fandango-movie-ticket.html