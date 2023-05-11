Watch Now
Girls Empowerment Middle School closing at the end of the school year

Posted at 5:03 PM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 20:03:11-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Girls Empowerment Middle School is set to close its doors at the end of this school year.

The school said its Board of Directors voted unanimously to shut down operations due to "financial difficulties stemming from chronically low enrollment."

"While it has been a point of pride that GEMS has had wonderfully small classes which allowed teachers, students, and staff to build trusting relationships and create a uniquely girl-focused, empowering educational environment, it has also been so secret that our enrollment numbers were less than what we had expected," principal Dr. Joyce Brooks and assistant principal Mr. Michael Taack wrote in a meeting notice, which was sent to students' families. "While we have worked tirelessly throughout the year to try novel methods of attracting and enrolling new students, none of those methods have resulted in the enrollment gains that we have needed or hope for. Unfortunately, this has led us into a financial crisis from which we are unlikely to recover."

When looking at the Nevada Department of Education's report card, the school had 103 students during the 2021-2022 school year.

GEMS closing

The school said they're in the process of connecting families with school alternatives for next school year.

The last day of operations is scheduled for May 19.

