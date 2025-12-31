Gilcrease Orchard seeks help finding vandals who destroyed property in stolen golf cart rampage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved local attraction now needs help from locals to figure out who's responsible for an act of vandalism.

On Monday, Gilcrease Orchard shared photos on social media showing the damage discovered at the northwest Las Vegas property on Nov. 26.

"Security camera footage showed two individuals entered the property and accessed one of our golf carts," the social media post states.

Photos shared by Gilcrease Orchard showed the damaged golf cart, broken fences, a toppled street sign and shredded shrubbery.

Gilcrease Orchard staff filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, but they are turning to the community for new leads that could help find whoever is responsible.

"Considering the trespassing, the vandalism, and the condition of the golf cart, we are reaching out to our community members for any information with regards to this incident," the post states.

If you have information that might be helpful to investigators in this case, you are asked to reach out to Gilcrease Orchard by sending them a direct message through their Facebook page.