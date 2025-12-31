Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Gilcrease Orchard seeks help finding vandals who destroyed property in stolen golf cart rampage

Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard
Gilcrease Orchard is asking for help finding whoever is responsible for an act of vandalism discovered at the northwest Las Vegas farm property on Nov. 26, 2025.
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Gilcrease Orchard vandalism
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A beloved local attraction now needs help from locals to figure out who's responsible for an act of vandalism.

On Monday, Gilcrease Orchard shared photos on social media showing the damage discovered at the northwest Las Vegas property on Nov. 26.

"Security camera footage showed two individuals entered the property and accessed one of our golf carts," the social media post states.

Photos shared by Gilcrease Orchard showed the damaged golf cart, broken fences, a toppled street sign and shredded shrubbery.

Gilcrease Orchard staff filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, but they are turning to the community for new leads that could help find whoever is responsible.

"Considering the trespassing, the vandalism, and the condition of the golf cart, we are reaching out to our community members for any information with regards to this incident," the post states.

If you have information that might be helpful to investigators in this case, you are asked to reach out to Gilcrease Orchard by sending them a direct message through their Facebook page.

Gilcrease Orchard Facebook post
Gilcrease Orchard shared this Facebook post seeking information about an act of vandalism discovered on Nov. 26, 2025.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team