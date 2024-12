LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 5 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 14.

The rodeo contestants will participate in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, bulling, and barrel racing.

The rodeo is going to be held at the Thomas & Mack Center and all performances start at 5:45 p.m.

For more information on the rodeo, click here.