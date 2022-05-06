Geese relocated following community outrage

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following KTNV's report of a community's outrage, geese on the Spanish Trail Property will be relocated to a wildlife preserve.

The news comes after an emergency meeting was held yesterday by the Spanish trail Country Club Board.

Residents reached out to us after discovering the geese were being killed and injured by staff.

Country club management says the removal practice is legal, and they have a permit with the Nevada Department of Wildlife.

Management has now contacted a company to come out and humanely relocate the geese.