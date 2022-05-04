Spanish Trail residents outraged after geese injured, killed on golf course by management

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For as long as residents can remember, geese and their goslings roamed the golf course at Spanish Trail.

Lori Payo has worked for a resident of Spanish Trail for 5 years, watching gaggles of geese, honk, and fly in "V" formation, is a happy part of her day.

However, their appearances started to decline.

"There has not been too many geese around and normally we can see flocks walking on top of the grass but lately they are diminishing," Payo said.

Payo's curiosity drove her to find answers, not expecting to find a Spanish Trail greens keeper committing the unthinkable.

"The man is shooting a pellet gun at the geese and their goslings," Payo said.

In the days to follow, Payo and other residents watched as several maimed geese struggle to make it across the pond. Graphic images of dead geese on the Spanish Trail golf course began to fill social media.

A video sent to 13 Action News from a Spanish Trail resident shows a dog mangling a goose as a greens keeper watches from his gold cart, then the green keeper picks up the injured goose and tosses it into the pond.

13 Action News reached out to Spanish Trail management who asked not to be identified and but they did confirm that staff have been eliminating geese.

They say its legal, explaining the State of Nevada Department of Wildlife issued wildlife depredation permit to the property.

The current permit expires in July and authorizes the elimination of the geese by hazing, a form of removal as well as through euthanasia.

The property management says the removal of geese is necessary to protect landscaping as well as people, as a health precaution, geese tend to carry diseases.

While it may be legal for Spanish Trail to remove the geese, it's how they're doing so, that is causing concerns.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife is launching an investigation into their permit use.

In statement to 13 Action News News, NDOW said, "they are aware of the concerns expressed by people living at Spanish Trail." The matter is "now under investigation by our law enforcement division."

Late last week, 13 Action News continued to receive videos and messages about the situation at Spanish Trail and we have shared this information with investigators.

Over the weekend, Spanish Trail management told 13 Action News that they've halted all removal of geese on the property and that staff will no longer be allowed to touch the geese.

Spanish Trail management says they sympathize with residents and they apologize.