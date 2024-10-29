Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce aiming to boost businesses through tech grants

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada is offering grant money to local members and its allies so member business owners can improve their technology.

Two $5,000 grants are on the table through a partnership with COX Business — the only caveat is you need to be a member of the chamber or an ally, which costs $100.

"This is the fourth year that we've partnered with Cox Business to bring a grant like this to our members. This specific one is a tech grant, so all you have to do is let us know anyway that you could use $5,000 to advance or improve the tech that you have at your business," Chamber President Kri Edholm told me.

The grant — which has been open since August — has an application deadline of October 30. Winners will be announced in November.

For more information on how to apply, visit their website here.