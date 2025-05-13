LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers on Monday passed a bill that would allow the county commission, rather than Clark County voters, to continue indexing the gas tax to inflation for ongoing road projects.

WATCH | Steve Sebelius explains what the gas tax bill means for our wallets

Gas tax indexing passes. Still scores of bills left in rush to meet legislative deadline

That vote comes as lawmakers are facing down a Friday deadline for committees to pass bills that have already been approved by the opposite house. Bills that fail to meet that deadline are considered dead for the rest of the session.

Assembly Bill 530—which passed both houses with veto-proof supermajorities—would allow Clark County commissioners to continue fuel tax indexing for another 10 years, assuming they muster a two-thirds vote on the commission.

Two years ago, Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoed a similar measure, saying he sympathized with the need to pay for road projects in fast-growing Clark County but objected to not allowing voters to have their say.

WATCH | Nevada gas tax bill sparks debate over who controls fuel taxes

Nevada gas tax bill sparks debate over who controls fuel taxes

"Ensuring well-maintained roads for Clark County residents and visitors is an important goal," Lombardo wrote then. "However, the mechanism proposed in AB 359—circumventing an affirmative vote of the people—is concerning to me. The arguments in favor of fuel revenue indexing are compelling, but a decision on this issue, which impacts household budgets every day, is most appropriately rendered by the voters."

Lombardo's office offered no comment on the latest version of the bill on Monday, but since it passed 39-3 in the Assembly and 14-6 in the state Senate, the Legislature could override a veto, assuming lawmakers don't change their positions.

Indexing started in 2014, and voters approved the idea in the 2016 election by a vote of 56% to 44%. But residents were promised a second vote in 2026 to gauge if they wanted to continue indexing for another 10 years.

AB 530 would cancel that vote and leave the matter in the hands of the county commission.

If the bill is vetoed by Lombardo and lawmakers don't override, the county commission could still lay the question before voters in 2026, although the vote might be a tough sell for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Nevada's fuel taxes are already high, and construction projects are ubiquitous throughout the valley.

But RTC officials have argued that if indexing is eliminated, their road-maintenance budgets would be radically slashed, from about $300 million to just $100 million, leaving the agency unable to keep up with road maintenance and road building, despite the valley's constant growth.

The agency has identified 179 projects that would not be built without the indexing funds.

In addition to fuel tax indexing, other bills coming up for consideration include:

The Legislature has until June 2 to finish its work, although the final days are usually dominated by the five major bills that make up the state's budget. But there still remains a large number of bills that have either met the deadlines, or that are exempt from those deadlines, before lawmakers can wrap up the session.

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.