Nevada gas tax bill sparks debate over who controls fuel taxes

A bill making its way through the Nevada Legislature is generating controversy over who gets to decide how much drivers pay in taxes when filling up at the gas pump.

Assembly Bill 530 would extend the adjustable fuel tax known as Fuel Revenue Indexing for an additional decade. The current law, which permits commissioners to adjust gas tax rates with inflation, is set to expire in 2026.

The state Assembly passed the bill in April, and it is now in the Senate, where it could be voted on any day.

"We're spending the money. They're just saying how much to," said Adams.

Thomas Adams, like many drivers, will continue filling up regardless of gas prices, but he believes taxpayers should have more control over tax decisions.

"We go spend money, they say how much. It should be in our court. Let us decide," Adams said.

Some gas stations have posted warning signs alerting drivers about the proposed legislation. The signs include QR codes directing customers to a site by "Chevron Advocacy Group" that opposes Assembly Bill 530.

The current legislation states that voters would approve fuel tax increases after 2027. Tax revenue from these increases would fund road improvements.

"That's potentially a huge problem for voters not having a say in where all their money goes," said Stensrud.

Eric Stensrud, owner of Rocks 76 gas station at Durango and Flamingo, expressed concerns about the bill's impact. According to AAA, Nevada already has some of the highest gas prices in the nation.

Typically, when gas prices increase in California, Nevada experiences similar rises. New state laws in California are pushing oil companies to consider shutting down at least two refineries, which experts say could cause gas prices to soar.

When asked if additional gas taxes might hurt his business or push people toward electric vehicles, Stensrud acknowledged there could be a tipping point.

"I think there's going to become a breaking point for a lot of people," Stensrud said. "So yeah, I think it's gonna change how people decide on buying a new car."

Adams sees the high prices in nearby California and worries about when similar increases will reach Las Vegas.

"Concern is knowing that it's going to get here," Adams said.

