LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are hitting the road this Labor Day weekend, you are going to feel it at the pump — and so will everyone who buys goods moved by truck.

Gas prices are running near record highs for this time of year, and diesel has now hit an all-time high. AAA says Nevada's average gas price has climbed to about $4.91 a gallon, nearly 10 cents higher than a week ago. Las Vegas is sitting at around $4.90.

Nationally, AAA says the average gas price is $4.14 a gallon — the first time the national Labor Day average has ever topped $4.

WATCH | Gas, diesel prices hit records ahead of Labor Day weekend travel

Gas prices near record highs and diesel hits all-time high just in time for Labor Day weekend

Diesel is also setting records. GasBuddy says the national average has reached $5.85 a gallon, surpassing the previous record set in 2022.

AAA says high crude oil prices are driving gas prices up, even as prices typically drop around this time of year.

For truck driver Ryan Martinez, every mile comes with a price tag. He has been behind the wheel for 10 years and says fuel costs have soared.

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"It wasn't as bad for diesel but now it's through the roof," Martinez said.

The difference is hitting his bottom line hard.

"It used to take me $600 to fill up my tank, and yesterday when I filled up in Bishop it was like $875," Martinez said.

That is more than a $200 jump to fill his tank. Martinez says those higher fuel costs will not stay contained to his wallet.

"It's going to make us raise prices for loads, which will rise prices in store, it's going to affect everything," Martinez said.

Everyday drivers are feeling the squeeze too. Ashlyn Lawrence said a full tank is already stretching her budget.

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"A full tank for me is $88 and that's not even a half of tank so," Lawrence said.

She said she has changed how she approaches filling up.

"I only fill up my tank if I know I'm somewhere affordable," Lawrence said.

Martinez said he is staying optimistic despite the pressure.

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"Hopefully, they figure something out and they get fuel prices back down where they should be," Martinez said.

Experts say if you are driving this Labor Day weekend, it pays to shop around and check prices before you fill up.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

