Gas prices drop just in time for holiday travel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas drivers may be breathing a little easier at the pump just as the busy holiday travel season ramps up. Gas prices across the valley have fallen in recent weeks, with the average price now hovering around $3.47 a gallon, according to AAA.

For some drivers, the savings are noticeable, even if gas is still a necessary expense.

“To be honest, I don’t even look at the prices because we have to buy it anyway,” said Las Vegas resident Darrel Law, who says fuel costs are unavoidable regardless of price swings.

Others, like Donovan Stewart, say they’ve definitely noticed the drop.

“I do pay attention to the gas prices when I drive by, and they’ve gotten lower the last couple of weeks,” Stewart said.

AAA says the timing couldn’t be better. With millions of Americans expected to travel for the holidays, nearing record levels, lower fuel prices could help ease travel costs for families hitting the road.

“A month ago it was about $3.88. A year ago, $3.60,” said John Treanor with AAA. “So we’re down about 40 cents.”

Treanor says several factors are driving the decline, including lower demand, cheaper crude oil prices, and seasonal changes that reduce the cost of producing gasoline.

“Low demand, low price of crude oil, and winter’s lower cost to make gasoline, that’s a recipe for lower prices,” Treanor said.

Still, AAA cautions that prices can vary depending on where and when drivers fill up, making it important to shop around. For many, the lower prices are encouraging holiday road trips.

“I’m going to California there and back, and then I’m heading up to Mount Charleston,” Law said.

Others are saving even more by staying closer to home.

“All my family is coming into town for the holidays, which saves me money on road trips,” Stewart said.

AAA recommends drivers stretch their savings further by using price-comparison apps, keeping tires properly inflated, avoiding excessive idling, and staying on top of routine vehicle maintenance.