Heavy traffic expected near UNLV after broken gas line is repaired

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A broken gas line near the UNLV campus has been contained, but traffic is expected to be an issue in the area on Monday afternoon, according to university officials.

Students were alerted to the leak, in the area of Maryland Parkway and University Road, just after 1:30 p.m., according to text alerts shared with Channel 13.

Additionally, students were warned that access to vehicles parked in lot D will be restricted and advised to "not access or start vehicles" in that lot.

Crews from the Clark County Fire Department and Southwest Gas responded and, as of 2:30 p.m., were able to contain the leak.

University officials noted that Maryland Parkway was open, but drivers were advised to expect heavy traffic in the area. Students were advised to "resume normal activities."

According to the Clark County Fire Department, no injuries have been reported.

"This is an active situation, and details will be provided when possible," a CCFD spokesperson stated.