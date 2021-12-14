Watch
Garth Brooks to perform at Park MGM in Las Vegas

Daniel Boczarski
<p>ROSEMONT, IL - SEPTEMBER 04: Garth Brooks performs at the Allstate Arena on September 4, 2014 in Rosemont, Illinois.</p>
Posted at 7:56 AM, Dec 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Garth Brooks is returning to Las Vegas.

Brooks is scheduled to perform "The ONE Man Show" at Park MGM inside the Dolby Live theater on Feb. 4-5, 2022.

Representatives say there will be limited seating with tickets on sale on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m.

“I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas,” said Garth Brooks. “Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing.”

Those who buy tickets must be 18 years old and there will be a six-ticket limit per purchase. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Dec. 22, according to a concert news release.

