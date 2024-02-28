Gaming Control Board: no personal information accessed during security incident

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A month after a cyber security incident led to a public-facing website being taken offline, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said no personal information was accessed.

On Jan. 25, the board stated they were working with experts to thoroughly assess the situation and figure out next steps.

On Wednesday, the board said an investigation with the Nevada Office of the Chief Information Officer, several law enforcement agencies, and external legal and forensic experts determined no public information by acquired by any unauthorized persons due to the incident.

The board didn't state who accessed the site or if the incident caused any other issues other than the original website being taken down.

"The security of the NGCB's information systems is a top priority," the board said in a statement. "Accordingly, the NGCB will continue working diligently to maintain such security."