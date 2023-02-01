Furniture trade show returns to Las Vegas, thousands expected to attend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Market trade show has returned to the World Market Center.

Thousands of furniture, home decor and gift products are on display for retail buyers to purchase.

More than 5 million square feet of permanent showrooms and temporary exhibits are open for guests to visit. The areas feature the very latest in furniture, bedding, interior home decor, and gift products.

“What we’re seeing here this week are items that are going to be in stores or on shelves probably about 6 months from now. So, they are stocking, they’re buying, and they’re looking to see what’s new. They’re also networking, going to seminars, and really just coming back together,” said Chelsea Bohannon, a spokesperson for Las Vegas Market.

Organizers believe the interior design and furniture event will return to its pre-pandemic attendance levels.