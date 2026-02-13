LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As prices continue to stretch household budgets, some Americans are turning to “Frugal February,” a month-long challenge focused on cutting spending, reducing debt, and rebuilding savings.

The idea is simple: pause unnecessary purchases, limit takeout and impulse buys, and focus on using what you already have. Financial experts say even small changes can help people regain control of their finances, especially as many families continue to feel pressure from higher costs.

WATCH | Frugal February: How cutting small expenses could help families control finances

Frugal February: How cutting small expenses could help families take back control of their finances

For Natalie Perez, managing money has become increasingly difficult. The 23-year-old mom of one says even with two incomes in her household, saving feels nearly impossible.

“Just breathing air is expensive,” Perez said.

Perez recently bought a used car to get to work, but says her car insurance jumped by nearly $200 per month — forcing her to cut back in other areas. She says she’s picking up side jobs and tries to save at least $50 from each paycheck, but rising costs make it difficult.

KTNV

“I try to put at least $50 from each check away… but everything is expensive,” she said.

Financial expert Jack Wallace says challenges like Frugal February don’t have to feel overwhelming. He recommends starting small, focusing first on cutting impulse purchases, reducing dining out, and reviewing monthly subscriptions.

KTNV

Wallace says tackling debt should also be a major priority. Perez says her household debt is already significant.

“About $13,000… probably more,” she said.

Wallace also points consumers to the 50/30/20 budgeting rule, where 50% of income goes to essential expenses, 30% to discretionary spending, and 20% toward savings or debt reduction.

KTNV

Despite financial challenges, Perez says she’s hopeful about the future. She recently graduated and hopes that will lead to better job opportunities and more financial stability.

Experts say whether you’re participating in Frugal February or just trying to stay afloat, small financial changes can add up over time.