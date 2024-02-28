From Rebel Girls to Raiderette: UNLV grad proud to represent Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A UNLV graduate and local realtor says she's proud to represent Las Vegas as a member of the Raiderettes.

In honor of Black History Month, we're featuring her story. Here's our meeting with Makenna Pittman.

She says she's been dancing since she could walk. The Arizona native says she made it to Vegas a lot as a child.

KTNV UNLV Rebel Girls dance member becomes Las Vegas Raiderette

"Just growing up, dance competitions, you're always going there," Pittman said.

But she never thought she'd call Las Vegas home.

Determined to be part of a college dance team, Pittman says she auditioned for a couple different squads, ultimately making the UNLV team and loving every moment.

"I was part of the dance team, the Rebel Girls and Company. We did so many things," Pittman said. "And being able to rep our city was just a memory I'll never forget."

While in school, Pittman earned a degree in criminal justice, in hopes of becoming a public defender.

Determined not to give up her love for dancing, Pittman took the advice of a friend who suggested she audition for the Raiderettes.

To her surprise, she made the team!

"Hear I am two years later and enjoying every second of it," says Pittman.

It's not competitive dance, but she says she loves the chance to learn a mix of different dance routines with an amazing group of women.

"We even did some Latin routines this year, which were very very fun. We do hip hop and more sassy style. So we're pretty well versed in all the styles that we do," Pittman said.

But the best part of the job, she says, are the fans.

"That's just what I love to see out in the community. We'll go to high schools and other stuff and just really get involved in parades. Like the MLK parade they just did," Pittman said.

In order to have a more flexible schedule, Pittman's criminal justice career is on hold.

"My mom is an amazing real estate agent. She's been licensed since 2004," Pittman said. "We work together often on a lot of things. We've done quite a few deals together."

Pittman also wants to make time to teach by sharing her passion for dance.

"I would love to just be in that child's life...and teach them," says Pittman. "Teaching a little hip hop. A little jazz combo. Something like that."

But there's one particular dance style Pittman would especially love to teach.

"I actually love to tap dance. I am very good. When I was growing up...tap was what I would get scholarships in," Pittman said.

She says dance has given her so many amazing opportunities and it's what gives her the most joy.