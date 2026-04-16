French dining experince Le Cirque closing after nearly 30 years at Bellagio

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A longtime dining venue at the Bellagio will permanently close this summer after almost 30 years of operation.

Le Cirque has served classic French cuisine since Bellagio's opening in October 1998.

In the nearly three decades of operation, the restaurant has received ndustry acclaim for its food, wine and hospitality. It's earn a Michelin One-star rating, a Forbes Five-star rating, AAA Five Diamond award and Top 20 Iconic Las Vegas Restaurants from Travel + Leisure.

“Le Cirque played a pivotal role in the city’s transformation into the fine dining destination it is today,” said Mark Czerniak, general manager of Bellagio. “The restaurant is an institution and has been home to many of the world’s best chefs, sommeliers, and service professionals. We are proud and grateful to those dedicated team members – past and present - who contributed to Le Cirque’s remarkable legacy by delivering an unforgettable experience to guests from around the world every night.”

Le Cirque's last dinner service will be on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. The venue will transition into a new concept that is set to open mid-2027.

