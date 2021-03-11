Fremont Street Experience expects 'unprecedented' summer, Nevada Resort Association agrees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The party is just beginning in downtown Las Vegas as the Fremont Street Experience is predicting an "unprecedented" summer season and is looking to fill several positions to get ready.

Those jobs include SlotZilla Ride operators, sales associates, custodians, security and maintenance.

The hiring is considered a positive sign after months of restrictions, closures and layoffs around Nevada and specifically in Las Vegas.

"Anytime, I think, there's going to be a little bit of a surge, they're going to have to bring more people in," said Anthony Curtis with LasVegasAdvisor.com.

"That's a good thing, but I think that the level that they're talking about rehiring indicates that they are expecting some traffic and things to get better pretty quickly -- all good news," added Curtis.

Curtis points to optimistic signs and sentiments around downtown Las Vegas and on the Strip.

"It tells me that everyone is very optimistic and I think there is reason to be optimistic," said Curtis.

"We won't know until we get to those periods when people are about to start coming back, everyone seems to be acting as if things are going to clear up and get better," added Curtis.

According to the Nevada Resort Association's Gaming Fact Book 2021, the pandemic set the state's employment levels back 10 years.

The number of people employed by the end of 2020 matched the same number of people employed in 2010.

The report indicates U.S. gaming industry-related losses are estimated at around $105 billion in economic activity.

"No state was hit harder by the economic ramifications of the pandemic than Nevada," said Virginia Valentine, president of the Nevada Resort Association.

Valentine believes increased vaccinations and decreasing COVID metrics are positive signs that Las Vegas, and Nevada, are poised for a big summer visitation season and beyond.

"We believe there is pent-up demand for both leisure and business travelers," explained Valentine.

"People want to return to Las Vegas and there are certain experiences that are only offered here and we are very encouraged that people's confidence to travel is increasing and they're booking trips for later in the year," added Valentine.

According to the Fremont Street Experience, the available positions include:

SlotZilla Ride Operator

Retail Sales Associates

Attractions Maintenance Helper

Custodian

Facilities Maintenance Assistant

Security Officer

All prospective employees must apply online prior to arrival by clicking here.

The job fair is scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 25 from 2 - 4 p.m.

The job fair will be held at Level 4 of the Fremont Street Experience Parking Garage located at 425 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

Additional details can be found by visiting the Fremont Street Experience website or by calling 702-678-5600.