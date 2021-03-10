Report details 'devastating year' to Nevada’s resort industry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A newly-released report from the Nevada Resort Association shows just how devastating the coronavirus was to the resort industry.

READ THE FULL REPORT

The association estimates resorts nationwide lost more than $100 billion as a result of the two-month shutdown.

Another startling number, the industry lost close to 150,000 jobs, setting employment in the industry back a decade.

But there is good news, industry experts say we can only go up from here. They expect visitation to continue to grow in Las Vegas this year.

