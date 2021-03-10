Menu

Watch
Local NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Report details 'devastating year' to Nevada’s resort industry

items.[0].videoTitle
A newly-released report from the Nevada Resort Association shows just how devastating the coronavirus was to the resort industry.
Virus Outbreak Vegas Casinos
Posted at 11:42 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 03:02:08-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A newly-released report from the Nevada Resort Association shows just how devastating the coronavirus was to the resort industry.

READ THE FULL REPORT

The association estimates resorts nationwide lost more than $100 billion as a result of the two-month shutdown.

Another startling number, the industry lost close to 150,000 jobs, setting employment in the industry back a decade.

But there is good news, industry experts say we can only go up from here. They expect visitation to continue to grow in Las Vegas this year.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018