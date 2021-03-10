LVCVA approves $3.5M to promote upcoming Vegas events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another sign of a rebound for Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has agreed to put up more than $3.5 million to market four upcoming special events over the next year.

In unanimous votes, the board agreed to spend the money on events expected to bring in lots of visitors including the Downtown Rocks concert series starting in May, Life is Beautiful in September, the Professional Bull Riders Association Premier Series and Championships in November, and the U.S. Bowling Congress Open Championship starting in March of 2022.