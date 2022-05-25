Free school lunch still available to Clark County kids throughout the summer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Students enrolled in the Clark County School District will still have access to free school lunch throughout the summer.

On Wednesday, the last day of the regular school year, the district sent out a notice that its summer lunch program will begin on Tuesday, May 31.

The Summer Food Service Program "provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable," district officials said.

CCSD is offering summer meals through the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.

The free meals will be available primarily for children under the age of 18. People over the age of 18 are also eligible if they are mentally or physically disabled and participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year.

CCSD said it would post a list of locations, dates and times for free meal service on its website on Thursday.

"Meals are provided to eligible children regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of meal service," officials said.

