Carlos Santana collapsed during a concert at the Pine Knob Music Theatre on Tuesday according to our sister station, Fox 17.

Fox 17 received information that Santana had been performing for about 40 minutes at the time he collapsed. The audience at the concert was then told that the rest of the show was canceled. They were also told to pray for him due to a serious medical issue.

A media contact provided a statement regarding Santana.

Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan. Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight. “The show with Earth, Wind & Fire for tomorrow July 6th at The Pavilion at Star Lake (formerly the S&T Bank Music Park) in Burgettstown, PA will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation,” Mr. Michael Vrionis added.

Santana is a guitarist, who has been a member of the band called Santana since 1966. Throughout his time with the band, he has provided the lead guitar, vocals, and percussion. The band's first studio album, Santana, was released in 1969. The band's other albums include 1970's Abraxas, 1981's Zebop!, 1991's Spirits Dancing in the Flesh, 2002's Shaman, and 2010's Guitar Heaven: The Greatest Guitar Classics of All Time. The band's latest studio album Blessings and Miracles was released in 2021. Carlos Santana is the only original band member who is still with the group.

As a solo artist, Santana's studio albums have included 1979's Oneness, 1980's The Swing of Delight, and 1983's Havana Moon.