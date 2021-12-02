Carlos Santana cancels December Las Vegas performances due to heart procedure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Legendary guitarist Carlos Santana has canceled all December 2021 dates of "An Intimate Evening with Santana: Greatest Hits Live" at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino as he recovers from an unscheduled procedure.

Statement from Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management:

“I regret to inform you that the Santana band has canceled the remaining December 2021 performances at The House of Blues in Las Vegas. Iconic band leader Carlos Santana had an unscheduled heart procedure that impacted his performance in Las Vegas. Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances. He is looking forward to seeing you all very soon."

The entertainment company says it looks forward to Santana returning to perform at the House of Blues in January 2022.