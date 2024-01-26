Two metro officers honored for life saving actions during UNLV shooting as fourth victim recovers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The LVMPD Foundation honored two metro officers who for their lifesaving efforts in helping save the fourth victim of the UNLV shooting last December.

The identity and condition of the fourth victim in the UNLV shooting has not been released. When we asked Metro about further details, Deputy Chief Reggie Rader told us the man wants to remain anonymous.

"So out of respect for the individual who wishes to remain private all we're going to say is that it was an adult male at UNLV and he was not a student," said LVMPD Deputy Chief Reggie Rader.

Metro says the victim is still recovering from his injuries.

On December 6, a gunman opened fire on the UNLV campus killing three professors, but if it wasn't for these two metro officers, Jacob Noriega and Ty Vesperas, helping the fourth shooting victim, the man may not have survived.

"If it wasn't you, two minutes later we could've lost somebody, so I'm very proud of my son for doing that," said Kirt Vesperas, father of officer Ty Vesperas.

Metro Police say the officers responded to the UNLV campus and were searching for the suspect when they found a man bleeding. They used their individual first aid kits to put a tourniquet on the victim. Both officers put the man in their vehicle and officer Noriega applied pressure to the gunshot wound on his chest.

"Officer Ty Vesperas drove the squad car a few blocks away to a safe zone where they could be met by the paramedics," said LVMPD Foundation Executive Director Karen Marben.

"It shows for his character and his partners character for what they did, they saved a life," said Kirt Vesperas.

The foundation honored the two at their monthly Good Ticket Award Ceremony. Each month, the foundation honors officers who go above and beyond the line of duty to help our community. The foundation is partnered with Resorts World.

Both officers were awarded two complimentary premium nights at the resort, $150 food and beverage credit and two tickets to any show at Resorts World. The offer stands for a year.

Metro Police say the first-aid kits the officers had that day are all part of an annual Stop the Bleed training required for all officers. It includes combat gauze, the tourniquet and even items to patch up chest wounds.

Metro also says officers go through quarterly situational training to prepare for high stress experiences.

"We practice how we play here at Las Vegas Metro," said Rader. "We are fortunate to have the partnerships we do with other first responders and that was how we were able to save that individual's life on that terrible day for our community."