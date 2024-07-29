Four people injured after fire near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four people were injured after a building went up in flames on Sunday night.

According to the Clark County Fire Department, they received a call at 7:36 p.m. that a multi-family dwelling was on fire in the 3000 block of Spencer Street, which is near Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road.

WATCH: Channel 13 on the scene

Apartment building on Spencer Street goes up in flames

According to CCFD, 10 engines, two ladder trucks, one squad, one air resource unit, one EMS coordinator, three battalion chiefs, and three investigators all responded to the second-alarm fire.

While there were no fatalities associated with this fire, four people were taken to the hospital due to burns and other injuries sustained while they were evacuating the building.

Fire department officials said 16 people have been displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

