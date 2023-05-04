Foundation to Combat Antisemitism launching billboard campaign in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is teaming up with Jewish Nevada and the Anti-Defamation League in Nevada to launch a billboard campaign in Las Vegas.

The organizations said this is in response to the recent incident where a student at Clark High School had a swastika carved in his back.

The Clark County School District said during their investigation, they "found no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries," according to a statement.

RELATED LINK: $5,000 reward offered by law group for arrest and conviction in swastika case

The billboards will be located on Las Vegas Boulevard at Caesars Palace, the Fashion Show Mall, Planet Hollywood, the MGM/Showcase, and Tropicana.

The billboards will run through Saturday.

The organizations said the billboards are part of the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign.

"The campaign is designed to raise awareness for the fight against antisemitism, specifically among non-Jewish audiences and to help all Americans understand that there is a role for each of us to play in combating a problem that is unfortunately all too prevalent in communities across the country today," said Robert K. Kraft, the founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism.

According to the foundation, Jews make up 2.4% of the U.S. population but are the targets of about 55% of religious hate crimes and the American Jewish Committee said nearly 70% of all Jewish Americans faced antisemitic hate online last year.

May also marks Jewish American Heritage Month, which is being recognized by over 200 organizations.

Officials said they hope to raise awareness of the links between the Jewish American experience and broader American history and culture as a mechanism to combat the rising threat of antisemitism in the United States.

"We believe that understanding our past helps us navigate our present and shape our future," said Dr. Misha Galperin, the CEO of the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History said.