$5,000 reward offered by law group for arrest and conviction in swastika case 'carved into back' on student

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Heidari Law Group is offering a $5,000 reward for the the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for "carving" a swastika on a Clark County student.

Sam Ryan Heidari is the owner and attorney of the Heidari Law Group. Heidari announced this reward as he aims to "find justice for the mother and son."

"His idea behind offering reward money is that he hopes it inspires people to come forward with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction," the law group said. "And the victims receive the justice they deserve."

The law group said that an autistic, Jewish student had a swastika "carved on his back" on March 9 at Clark High School. Officials say the FBI is also "prepared to jump into the unsolved case."

The case remains unsolved as no evidence was found indicating the origin of the injuries, according to a statement from the Clark County School District.

The mother of the 17-year-old alerted authorities after discovering the symbol on her son, who is also nonverbal.

To report a tip on this case, officials encourage those to call 702-999-7777 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.