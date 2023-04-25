The Lawfare Project has retained counsel of record for Jewish student found with swastika 'carved into back'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lawfare Project said they have retained counsel of record for a 17-year-old Las Vegas student who was a victim of an alleged antisemitic attack at Clark High School.

Officials with the Lawfare Project says the organization aims to "protect the civil and human rights of Jewish people worldwide through legal action."

“Antisemitic hate is no longer hiding in the shadows and in the darkest corners of the internet,” said Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of The Lawfare Project. “To attack an autistic child in a public place shows the brazen level of hatred people will display to harm the Jewish community. Our team will work with the victim and his family to ensure that the individual or individuals responsible for this will be held accountable.”

Officials said the student is nonverbal and attended the school with a service dog. Reportedly, his mother discovered a swastika carved into his back.

"The child, who is Jewish, was wearing a yarmulke when the alleged attack occurred," the Lawfare Project said. "And culprits are still at large due to the apparent absence of security cameras in the school."

In a statement, the Clark County School District said its investigation, including interviews with staff and a review of available camera footage, "found no evidence that would indicate the origin of the injuries."