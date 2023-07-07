Fort Lauderdale mayor congratulates Vegas Golden Knights for Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Celebrations for the Vegas Golden Knights continue, but there was still business that needed to be taken care of in Florida.

"Hi, I'm Fort Lauderdale mayor Dean Trantalis, and I want to take this moment to congratulate the Golden Knights of Las Vegas and mayor Carolyn Goodman for the success they achieved by winning the Stanley Cup this year. It was a great competition between the different teams and it was really a great opportunity for both cities to shine. Of course, here we are shining today in front of our beautiful beach welcoming everybody from shore to shore and all around the world to come to Fort Lauderdale. Hope to see you next time I'm in Las Vegas."

Fort Lauderdale's mayor, Dean J. Trantalis congratulated VGK on winning their first Stanley Cup.

Prior to the Stanley Cup Final, he and Las Vegas mayor, Carolyn Goodman had a wager. Trantalis paid up by wearing the VGK jersey around the city.

The Knights beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 to win the Cup.