LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Excitement is building as Formula 1 prepares to return to the Las Vegas Strip, bringing thousands of racing fans to the city for another high-profile weekend.

With large crowds expected, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are outlining security measures and reminding visitors what they need to know before heading out to watch the race.

WATCH | Formula 1 returns to Las Vegas: Metro Police outline race weekend security measures

Formula 1 Returns to Las Vegas: Metro Police Outline Race Weekend Security Measures

For some residents who live near the track, the annual event is something they look forward to.

"It goes right past our house. It goes past all the stuff we walk around. It's really fun," one local resident said.

But with thousands of spectators expected, officials say keeping the crowds safe is a top priority.

Undersheriff Andrew Walsh says Metro officers will be stationed throughout the track and surrounding areas. Hundreds of private security personnel will also help monitor the event.

Officials say the barriers and enclosures surrounding the track serve an important safety purpose by protecting drivers and spectators while helping manage pedestrian traffic.

"These enclosures serve two very important purposes. First, they help protect drivers and spectators by preventing items and objects from being thrown onto the track. Secondly, they help maintain an orderly flow of pedestrians around the race and around the Strip," Walsh said.

Police are also reminding visitors to follow event safety guidelines. Glass bottles will not be allowed in public areas along the Strip, and anyone who notices suspicious activity is encouraged to report it to authorities.

Traffic disruptions are another consideration for visitors and residents.

Several major roads will close during race week, and drivers are encouraged to plan their routes ahead of time and allow for extra travel time.

Despite the traffic and security preparations, excitement remains high among those looking forward to experiencing the event in person.

"Super pumped to see it live," one spectator said.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix runs November 19 through November 21.

Officials say planning ahead, following posted guidelines and staying aware of your surroundings can help make race weekend safer for everyone.

From crowd management to traffic control, Metro says preparation is key as Las Vegas gets ready to welcome another Formula 1 weekend.