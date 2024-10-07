Formula 1 construction continues down the strip, Las Vegas Grand Prix less than 50 days away

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just 47 days Formula 1 drivers will once again race through the streets of Las Vegas for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Until then, construction crews will continue to work around the track path preparing for the race weekend.

Construction for this year's grand prix kicked off Sept. 2. Since then, crews have been hard at work.

Other than the construction in front of the Bellagio Resort & Casino— which is managed by MGM Resorts— F1-related construction has not impacted the strip. That will change this week.

“Not too happy honestly," said Las Vegas makeup artist who works on the strip frequently, JoAnn McCambridge. “Especially for what I do for work, I travel a lot, so it has inconvenience for that as well.”



You can also watch:

‘We’ve made progress': F1 officials speak about 2024 race plan, improvements

Crews have mainly been working on Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, which has impacted the roadway. Construction is also being done around the Grand Prix Plaza, which is the Pit Building on race week and near the Sphere.

Crews have already put up the track, barrier, lighting, grandstands, hospitality suites, bridges and more.

Construction is now being done on Sands Avenue. Starting Monday, Oct. 7, work will start on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Both roadways will face several lane closures.

Here's a list of the road impacts:

Sands Avenue





Closures impacting roadways during light installation Sept. 30 - Oct. 18.

Two lanes closed overnight from Koval Lane to Las Vegas Boulevard 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday with one lane open in each direction.

One eastbound lane closed all hours Las Vegas Boulevard to Palazzo garage.

One westbound lane closed all hours Koval Lane to Palazzo garage.

One northbound left turn lane closed at Koval Lane and Sands Avenue.

There are three signal modifications on Sands Avenue.

Las Vegas Boulevard





Closures will be in place during light installation Oct. 7 - Nov. 1.

Two lanes closed overnight from Harmon Avenue to Sands Avenue 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday with one lane open in each direction.

Left turn lane impacts ongoing.

One signal modification on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Bellagio Fountain Club construction has two lanes closed 24 hours southbound Las Vegas Blvd. Sept. 16 to Nov. 11. Sidewalk is also closed in front of the Bellagio.

This week, Koval Lane and Harmon Avenue have no lane closures listed on the official F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix traffic website.

While driving down Harmon Avenue westbound Sunday night around 10:30 p.m., I noticed there was only one lane open on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard near Planet Hollywood.

There are lane impacts as well from all the cones surrounding the track barrier.

“I know this area is being worked on so I can work around it rather than just everything is being worked on the same time," said Las Vegas resident who works on the strip frequently Mike Bell.

Construction impacts were a main concern last year with many people telling me it seemed like construction just popped up out of nowhere, so the Las Vegas Grand Prix team made some changes.

Lawsuit filed by Las Vegas business for last year's Grand Prix

Despite less road impacts being seen on Koval Lane, the week of Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, more construction will return.

The controversial F1 Flamingo vehicular bridge is coming back.

Construction is expected to start on that project Oct. 14. This bridge will be an updated version compared to the one seen last year. This year will have two lanes instead of four lanes.