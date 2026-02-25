Former UNLV Runnin’ Rebels turn legacy into leadership during Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black History Month is a time to honor history, impact, and legacy. For two former members of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team, that legacy isn’t framed on a wall; it’s walking the sidelines.

Former guards Justin Hawkins and Anthony Marshall once led from the hardwood inside the Thomas & Mack Center. Today, they’re leading in a different way, shaping the next generation of Rebels as an assistant coach and graduate assistant.

For many athletes, wearing a college jersey is the dream. But for Hawkins and Marshall, the real legacy began after the final buzzer.

“I live and breathe it,” Hawkins said. “I love it. I’ll die for it.”

Marshall echoed that passion about returning to the program in a new role.

“Being back and representing the city on a different side rather than being a player has been amazing,” he said.

Both Hawkins and Marshall played guard at UNLV from 2009 to 2013. Once floor generals directing plays on the court, they’re now calling them from the sideline, using lessons learned through four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances to mentor young athletes navigating their own highs and lows.

“It’s more than just basketball for me,” Hawkins said.

Marshall added that he always envisioned himself developing players after his playing career ended.

“After I got done playing, I always saw myself as a development coach… working guys out and things like that. But it also gives me a chance to be a mentor,” he said.

During Black History Month, their presence on staff carries deeper meaning. Both say their mindset and work ethic were shaped by their upbringing and culture.

“That’s a Black household staple my parents instilled in me, being twice as good just to get half the opportunity,” Hawkins said.

For Marshall, a Las Vegas native, staying home to play at UNLV was intentional. Now, he hopes his example continues to inspire local athletes.

“I decided to stay here as a player to show kids you can stay here and still be successful,” Marshall said. “That still rings true now… I just try to be a representation for Las Vegas, that anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”

Their journeys didn’t skip steps. Hawkins began coaching as a freshman high school coach at Liberty High School. Marshall admits he feels more nervous now on the sidelines than he ever did as a player.

“I get more jitters now as a coach than I did as a player,” Marshall said.

For longtime Rebel fans, it’s a full-circle moment. For Hawkins and Marshall, basketball wasn’t the end of their story, it was the foundation for something bigger.

Both say their goal is simple: to build strong players, strong men, and a strong community, proving that success doesn’t stop when playing careers do.