Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, NFL resume court battle over claim of 'malicious campaign'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The case between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the NFL resumes Wednesday.

Gruden stepped down from his head coaching role after emails surfaced in which he made racist and misogynistic comments.

MORE: Raiders head coach Jon Gruden faces continued questions regarding 2011 emails

His lawsuit against the NFL claims the league leaked those emails to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times in order to harm his reputation and force him out of a job.

The NFL says the suit is a baseless attempt to blame the league and that Gruden can only blame himself.

Lawyers representing both parties were scheduled to appear in Clark County's Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.