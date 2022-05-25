Watch
Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden, NFL resume court battle over claim of 'malicious campaign'

Ravens Raiders Football Jon Gruden
Rick Scuteri/AP
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Ravens Raiders Football Jon Gruden
Posted at 9:48 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 13:24:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The case between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the NFL resumes Wednesday.

Gruden stepped down from his head coaching role after emails surfaced in which he made racist and misogynistic comments.

His lawsuit against the NFL claims the league leaked those emails to the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times in order to harm his reputation and force him out of a job.

The NFL says the suit is a baseless attempt to blame the league and that Gruden can only blame himself.

Lawyers representing both parties were scheduled to appear in Clark County's Eighth Judicial District Court on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

