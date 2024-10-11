Watch Now
Former President Barack Obama coming to Las Vegas next week

Matt Freed/AP
Former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally supporting Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at the University of Pittsburgh's Fitzgerald Field House in Pittsburgh.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Barack Obama is coming to Las Vegas.

Last week, we told you that Obama was planning on campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris by visiting key swing states.

Now, we can confirm that includes the valley.

On Friday, the Harris-Walz campaign said Obama will travel to Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 19 to rally voters.

That is also the first day of early voting in Nevada.

"There is no doubt in our mind that Kamala Harris has exactly what it takes to win this election and deliver for the American people," Obama said in a joint statement with his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

No further details about his visit were immediately available.

The last time Obama was in Las Vegas was back in July, when he attended the USA Basketball game at T-Mobile Arena.

