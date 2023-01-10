Former playboy model accused of murdering psychiatrist to be sentenced in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelsey Turner, the former Playboy model accused of murdering a Calfornia psychiatrist boyfriend, will appear in court on Tuesday morning for sentencing.

In November, Turner entered an Alford plea, which means she will accept a charge of second-degree murder but maintains her innocence.

Turner and her then-boyfriend, Jon Logan Kennison, are accused of beating the psychiatrist to death with a baseball bat, then stuffing his body into the trunk of Turner's Mercedes.

Police say the psychiatrist, Dr. Thomas Burchard, had traveled to Las Vegas to end his two-year relationship with the former model before his death.

