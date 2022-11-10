Kelsey Turner, former Playboy model accused of murdering psychiatrist, agrees to plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kelsey Turner, the former Playboy model accused of murdering her boyfriend, entered a plea deal on Wednesday, according to Clark County District Court records.

Turner was arrested after the body of Dr. Thomas Burchard, a child psychiatrist, was found in a car in March 2019. Police say Burchard had initially traveled to Las Vegas to end their two-year relationship and tell the former model that he would no longer pay for her lifestyle.

Turner made an agreement with the District Attorney's office known as an Alford plea, which means she will accept a charge of second-degree murder but maintains her innocence.

Turner and her then-boyfriend, Jon Logan Kennison, are accused of beating the psychiatrist to death with a baseball bat, then stuffing his body into the trunk of Turner's Mercedes.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 15.

RELATED: Kelsey Turner, Jon Logan Kennison in court in doctor slaying in Vegas