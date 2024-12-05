Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist speaks out after getting shot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, Jake E. Lee, has spoken out on Facebook after being shot multiple times in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

In several Facebook posts on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Saturday, Nov.30, Lee details the events before the shooting. Lee states he was walking his dog Coco when he saw two men in black hoodies and face masks looking at a motorcycle in a driveway.

Both Lee and the two men were heading in the same direction when one of the men told Lee to "quit following us and turn around and F*** off."

Lee replied, telling the two men he was walking home in the same direction.

"We’re not following you; we’re going home. You don’t belong here; you’re the ones that should F*** off," said Lee.

Lee and Coco started to head home when one of the men started shooting and was aiming at Lee's dog Coco.

According to Lee, the first shot hit his forearm and managed to miss bones and elbow joints. His injury healed quickly, and he slowly regained the feeling in the back of his hand.

His fretting arm, which presses down on the strings of a guitar, also had minimal damage.

He alludes to more wounds and posts about them on his Facebook post.

We are currently checking the status of arrests on the two alleged individuals involved in the shooting.

As of now, no arrests have been made.